New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday it is a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad.

"Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular," he said in a post on X.