India's border with Bangladesh secure: Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday asserted that India's border with Bangladesh was secure amid the turmoil in the neighbouring country, and urged people to not pay attention to any rumours.

Bose also constituted a “watchdog panel” that could be contacted round the clock to clarify any disinformation, he said.

"The governor assured that our borders (with Bangladesh) are secure. There is no need for panic. Beware of rumour mongers. Bengal is behind the Government of India, which is taking strong and effective steps to protect the borders," a Raj Bhavan official said.

"The Raj Bhavan has put in place a high-power watchdog committee which can be contacted for any clarification against disinformation. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours and misleading information," he said.

The nation will take effective measures to “pluck unauthorised entry into the soil of India”, he added.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a "high alert" across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said. PTI SCH RBT