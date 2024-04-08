India's borders have become safer under PM Modi: UP CM Adityanath

Mumbai/Wardha, Apr 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said during Narendra Modi’s tenure as prime minister, India's borders have become safer and respect for the country has increased in the world.

Speaking at a rally at Hinganghat town in Maharashtra's Wardha district, the UP CM asked the Congress if it could ever assemble the resolve to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and abolish 'triple talaq'.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the NDA govt wants to make India a global power, Adityanath said.

The opposition, on the other hand, neither has a "neta" (leader) nor "niti"(policy) nor "niyat" (intention) to take the country on the path of development, he claimed.

"During Modi’s tenure as PM, the country’s borders have become safer, respect for India has increased in world," he said.

Adityanath said PM Modi was working on the 'Hindavi Swarajya' ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to ensure citizens, especially daughters, of the country are protected, its "aradhyadev" (deities) are respected and development reaches great heights.

Speaking about his government, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has a population of 25 crore and was known for riots and curfew before the BJP came to power in 2017.

"Today, we have locked up curfew itself. There have been no riots in UP in the last seven years. In Maharashtra, three saints were killed in Palghar (during the COVID lockdown). No one dare do this in UP because they know they will be hung upside down," Adityanath said.

Adityanath hailed Modi for "giving Ram Lalla a place in Ayodhya after 500 years", a reference to the construction of the Ram Temple there.

Citing a report of the Guardian newspaper about targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan, Adityanath said the neighbouring nation is claiming that India is behind it.

It just means terrorists are no longer safe in safe havens across the border, the UP CM added.

Adityanath said Pakistan can longer dare to back anti-India terror due to the leadership of Modi and his resolve to carry out surgical strikes if required.

He asked the crowd to ensure BJP candidate Ramdas Tadas retains Wardha, adding that the aim is to make Modi prime minister for a third term. PTI ND COR CLS VT GK BNM