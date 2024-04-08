India's borders have become safer under PM Modi's tenure: UP CM Adityanath

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said during Narendra Modi’s tenure as prime minister, India's borders have become safer and respect for the country has increased in the world.

He was speaking at a public rally at Hinganghat town in Maharashtra's Wardha district to campaign for BJP candidate Ramdas Tadas in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the NDA govt wants to make make India a global power, Adityanath said.

"During Modi’s tenure as PM, country’s borders have become safer, respect for India has increased in world," he said. PTI ND VT GK