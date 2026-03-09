India's cheetah population crosses 50 after five cubs born at Kuno National Park

Bhopal, Mar 9 (PTI) India's cheetah population crossed the 50-mark on Monday after the birth of five cubs to Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, bringing the national total to 53.

The announcement was made by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who noted that this development comes just days after another cheetah, Gamini, gave birth to four cubs in the same reserve.

The birth of Jwala's quintuplets represents a major victory for 'Project Cheetah' and the success of the country's cheetah reintroduction efforts.

"With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil -- another important milestone in India's cheetah conservation journey," Yadav said in a post on X.

The minister said the achievement reflected the dedicated efforts, skills, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the achievement as a "proud moment" for wildlife conservation, describing the population surge as a strong testament to the success of the country's reintroduction efforts.

"Good News from Kuno National Park again... Cheetah Jwala has given birth to 5 cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah," he posted on X.

The cheetah, the world's fastest land animal, became extinct in India nearly seven decades ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the cheetah translocation project with the release of eight big cats brought from Namibia at KNP on September 17, 2022.

The ambitious project is part of India's efforts to restore the cheetah population and enhance wildlife conservation and tourism in the region.

On February 28, nine cheetahs airlifted from Botswana arrived at KNP and were released into an enclosure.