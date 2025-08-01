India's cleanest city Indore comes up with dedicated app for on-demand scrap collection

Indore, Aug 1 (PTI) The Indore Municipal Corporation has developed a dedicated mobile application to offer paid, on-demand scrap collection services from homes and commercial establishments, officials said on Friday.

Indore, which is the cleanest city of the country for eight consecutive years as per the Centre's Swacch Survekshan, is set to become the first urban local body in the country to roll out such a service through a mobile app, they added.

"We have developed a mobile app for collecting scrap on demand from households and establishments. We are preparing to launch this paid service through the app by Independence Day. The mobile app would be the first of its kind by any urban local body in India for paid, citizen-requested scrap collection," Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told PTI.

"The app will facilitate collection of electronic waste, old furniture, broken glass items, and other types of scrap that are not picked up by the municipal corporation's regular waste collection vehicles. Users will be able to make online payments for the scrap pickup service through the app," he added. PTI HWP LAL BNM