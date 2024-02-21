India’s collaboration with WHO on GIDH is testament of shared commitment towards transforming digital health ecosystem: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said India's collaboration with the WHO on the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) is a testament of the country's shared commitment towards transforming the digital health ecosystem.

The GIDH is a WHO managed network which was unanimously adopted by all G20 countries, invited countries and international organisations and collectively launched as a key deliverable of India's G20 presidency during the health ministers' meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on August 19, 2023.

"Our collaboration with the WHO on the GIDH is a testament of our shared commitment towards transforming the digital health ecosystem," said Mandaviya virtually addressing the public launch event of the World Health Organisation's Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH).

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration of the G20 Summit also welcomed the establishment of GIDH within the framework of the WHO," he added.

Mandaviya said the GIDH will allow the democratization of digital health technologies in national digital health transformation particularly the Global South.

The success of the GIDH also requires strong regional cooperation, he stressed.

He also urged the WHO-SEARO (Southeast Asia Region) Director to implement the GIDH in the region.

The minister highlighted India's ground-breaking digital health transformations, particularly through the flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission which he said promotes healthcare digitization and creates an interoperable digital ecosystem.

Reiterating India's unwavering support to the GIDH for its implementation, advancement and sustainability, he urged all member countries to join hands to strengthen the global digital health framework.

Mandaviya said this will empower the countries in their journey towards ensuring universal health coverage. PTI PLB AS AS