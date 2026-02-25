India's commitment to climate ambition anchored in equity, resilience: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said India's commitment to climate ambition is anchored in equity, resilience and sustainable growth.

The minister made the comments while inaugurating the 2026 edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS), the annual event of the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

"India's commitment to climate ambition is anchored in equity, resilience and sustainable growth," he said.

The minister also said that WSDS has grown into a unique forum from the Global South that brings together governments, industry, academia, civil society and communities to translate the science of sustainability into policy, partnerships and practical action.

"Today is not merely a celebration of legacy, it is a defining moment for humanity and for the planet. The umbrella theme of this summit — Transformations: Vision, Voices, and Values for Sustainable Development — is a strategic necessity," said Yadav.

The minister also launched Him-CONNECT, an initiative of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), a platform to connect researchers working in the Himalayan region with start-ups, industry leaders, investors and policymakers.

The initiative strengthens the link between research and real-world impact and aligns with India's approach of placing communities at the centre of environmental action," he said.

WSDS 2026 is the silver jubilee edition of the summit, which will continue till February 27 and will be attended by global leaders, policymakers, industry captains, researchers and civil society to advance the agenda of transformative climate and development action.

TERI director general Vibha Dhawan read out a special message to the attendees by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Israel.

In his message, the PM said, "Let this conference strengthen resolve, deepen cooperation and secure a sustainable future for our planet. I extend my best wishes for productive and forward-looking deliberations at the Silver Jubilee edition of WSDS." The event was also attended by Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who noted that when the WSDS first began, the focus was on raising awareness of climate issues, but now, the challenge is to meet climate targets.

"With major economies stepping back, achieving climate targets, especially in carbon pricing, multilateral regimes, and sectors like aviation and shipping, becomes far more difficult. Yet strong national leadership can drive progress," he said. PTI ALC GJS GJS KSS KSS