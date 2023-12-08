India's commitment to equitable AI growth and responsible leadership: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to LinkedIn to share his excitement about the upcoming Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023. Scheduled to kick off on December 12th, the summit promises to be a captivating event celebrating advancements in AI and innovation.

In his LinkedIn post, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to everyone, emphasizing the significance of the GPAI Summit. He expressed confidence that participants would find the summit to be a vibrant platform, perfectly timed given the interesting era we find ourselves in.

The Prime Minister reflected on the rapid pace of innovation and human achievement that has transformed once-imaginative concepts into reality. He highlighted the exponential expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, now being driven by a new generation of young and brilliant minds.

India, with its youthful demographic, robust startup ecosystem, and skilled workforce, is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI. The Prime Minister underscored India's commitment to contributing scalable, secure, affordable, sustainable, and replicable AI solutions on a global scale.

Drawing attention to India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative as an exemplary effort, the Prime Minister emphasized the country's achievements over the past decade in leveraging technology for rapid progress. He noted that in the field of AI, India aims to empower its citizens across various sectors, from language services to personalized education, accessible healthcare, and informed agriculture.

The Prime Minister emphasized India's approach to growth, innovation, and leadership, ensuring an equitable and inclusive model, leaving no one behind. He highlighted the nation's commitment to responsible AI development through its active participation in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), of which India is a co-founder.

Having joined GPAI in June 2020, India has played a significant role in fostering the responsible development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable AI. The country's election to GPAI's Council in November 2022 reaffirms its dedication to Safe & Trusted AI.

As the Lead Chair of GPAI, India is committed to utilizing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people and ensuring that the benefits of AI are not limited to a few nations. The Prime Minister highlighted India's dedication to establishing a regulatory framework for Safe and Trusted AI, fostering collaboration among nations for widespread and enduring implementation.

The upcoming GPAI Summit promises intriguing sessions, including the AI Expo featuring 150 startups showcasing their strengths. Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to be a part of this fascinating program, embracing the transformative power of AI and innovation on a global scale.