India's cultural influence experienced revival over past decade under current govt: Shekhawat

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) India's cultural influence has experienced a revival over the past decade under the policies of the present government, eliciting a newfound respect for the Indians on the global stage, said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, the senior BJP leader said that India was known in the world for its knowledge and scientific developments before the British rule but the country's reputation took a hit during that time.

"Even after independence, we continued to get influenced by the western mentality and it was only in the last decade that India's cultural prowess resuscitated and it has led the world to respect the Indians," Shekhawat said.

The minister said "many youngsters now take pride in identifying themselves as Indians".

"India is the center of art and culture, but there was a time when there was a significant loss to Indian heritage. The prime minister worked towards restoring it. Even after gaining independence, we continued to face challenges, but that changed in 2014. The prime minister's commitment to development and culture has contributed to our holistic growth," he added.

When asked what steps are being taken for other religions like Islam since India is a secular country, Shekhawat said that "steps were taken" wherever the "need was felt".

He then mentioned several temples and Sikh, Buddhist and Jain sites that have been revived in the past decade. PTI UZM AS AS