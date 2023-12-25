India's culture prospering under Modi: Rajnath

Haridwar, Dec 25 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said work is being done for the upliftment and prosperity of India's cultural heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is evident in the construction of the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the temple complex in Kedarnath," Singh said at an event here.

The programme was organised on the completion of 25 years of the installation of Joona Peethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri on Acharya Peeth and the occasion of Shri Dutt Jayanti at Shri Harihar Ashram in Kankhal.

"Only saints and sages have the right to review the work of a king," Singh said, adding that a real king is one who treats the whole world as a family.

Citing the example of the 19th century Bengali writer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel "Anandamath", Singh said it is about the sanyasi rebellion against the British.

"Seers have always been associated with the social and cultural system of the country and whenever the need arose, they made a major contribution to its upliftment," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri, who completed 25 years of heading the Joona Akhara, has given initiation to lakhs of seers while practising penance, austerity and spiritual values. PTI COR ALM IJT