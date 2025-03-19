'India's daughter' Sunita Williams, fellow astronauts inspired all with never-say-die spirit: Prez Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated the entire team behind the safe return of "India's daughter" Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts to Earth, saying they have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit.

"Their historic journey is a tale of determination, teamwork and extraordinary courage. I salute their unwavering resolve and wish them excellent health!" Murmu said in a post on X.

Stuck in space for over nine months, NASA astronauts Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore returned to Earth on Tuesday. The duo ended up spending 286 days in space -- 278 days longer than anticipated when they launched.

Williams' father Deepak Pandya, who hails from Jhulasan, a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, moved to the US in 1957.

Williams has visited India at least thrice, including in 2007 and 2013, soon after her space missions and has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2008.