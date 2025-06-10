India's defence sector transformed from import-driven to global exporter under Modi govt: Rajnath

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said during the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bold and visionary" leadership, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably from a largely import-driven model to becoming a "trusted global exporter".

In a post on X, the Union minister also underlined that the celebration of these years honours India's stride towards "strength, self-reliance and strategic global leadership".

Sharing some data on defence exports, Singh underlined the government's thrust on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

India's defence exports have risen to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, he said.

He also highlighted India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter LCH Prachand and the country's missile capabilities.

"In the last 11 years, under the bold and visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably from a largely import-driven model to becoming a trusted global exporter," Singh said.

"Powered by #AatmanirbharBharat and #MakeInIndia, this journey has led to record-high defence exports to 100+ countries, indigenous milestones like LCH Prachand, Tejas fighter jets, BrahMos missile production and the rise of defence corridors attracting massive investments," he said.

As "we celebrate #11YearsOfRakshaShakti, we honour India's stride towards strength, self-reliance and strategic global leadership", he said.

In another post, Singh shared a video titled 'Self-reliant defence: Strengthening Tomorrow's Bharat' depicting India's counter-terrorism stance, including Operation Sindoor, various military exercises, patrolling by troops, drop in insurgency cases in the northeast, and 'Nari Shakti' in the armed forces.

"In the #11YearsOfRakshaShakti, India's defence sector has undergone a historic transformation under PM Shri @narendramodi's inspiring leadership which has resulted into stronger borders, modern armed forces, indigenous weapons, record defence exports and global trust. A proud stride towards self-reliance," Singh said.

This is the third term of the Modi government after the BJP-led NDA won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers was held on June 9 last year. PTI KND DIV DIV