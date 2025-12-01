India's democracy can't be in danger as long as Ambedkar's constitution is there: Athawale

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) India's democracy can never be in danger and there will be no anarchy in the country as long as the Constitution framed by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is there, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Monday.

The leader of the Republican Party of India (RPI) criticised those who raise concerns that India could witness anarchy like situation as witnessed in the neighbouring countries of Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh in the past.

In the Rajya Sabha, Athawale said the democracy in the country is never under threat and this needs to be told to the Opposition members.

"Yahan jab tak Baba Saheb ka diya hua samvidhan hai, tab tak apne desh mein arajakta nahi ho sakti hai (as long as the Constitution framed by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is there, anarchy will never be there in the country," he said.

Athawale said everyone should act according to the Constitution and laws.

The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, who airs his views openly, said that Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh should also become like India.

Athawale exuded confidence that the Upper House will function smoothly under the chairmanship of C P Radhakrishnan.

He said the Chair has the responsibility of checking disruptions in the House.

The minister said his term would end in April next year and he hopes to return to the House again. PTI MJH ANU