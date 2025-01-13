India’s development closely tied to progress of North East: Arunachal CM Khandu

Itanagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said India’s development is closely tied to the progress of the North East, and the region's growth will depend on the development of Arunachal Pradesh and its villages.

Inaugurating the SARAS Fair here, Khandu said state self-help groups (SHGs) and federations collectively manage a corpus pool of about Rs 300 crore, which, he said, is a testament to the scale and impact of the collective effort within the difficult terrains of Arunachal Pradesh.

The fair, held annually by the state government, serves as a vital link between talented rural artisans and national as well as international markets.

The fair showcases the cultural heritage, handicrafts, handlooms, and organic products from villages while promoting sustainable livelihoods. SHGs from across the state display and sell their goods at the fair, an official statement said here.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction that efforts aimed at turning SHG members into 'Lakhpati' households are progressing systematically. In the first phase of certification, over 1,600 'Lakhpati didis' have been recognised in the state, he said.

"This achievement is a direct result of their hard work, resilience, and the diverse livelihoods they engage in, such as agriculture, horticulture, livestock farming, and small enterprises," Khandu said, commending the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) officials for their support to SHGs.

"We have also identified 29,000 potential SHG members and their capacity-building programmes are underway to help them become 'Lakhpati didis'. These accomplishments reflect the unity and entrepreneurial spirit of our women," he added.

The chief minister noted that the fair aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Vocal for Local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat." The fair features food stalls from "Mother’s Kitchen," a project that supports 433 catering units managed by over 3,500 SHG members.

Additionally, the fair highlights handloom and handicraft products from nearly 900 artisans and processed items from 84,000 members involved in high-value agri-horti forest products across various SHGs.

Khandu reiterated the state government’s commitment to empowering SHGs through training, credit, and market linkages.

"Their participation in the fair is a testament to their aspirations and accomplishments and I salute their unwavering spirit," he said.

During the event, Khandu launched the handloom, handicraft, crochet, knitting and embroidery cluster initiative under ArSRLM.

The initiative will support rural artisans by providing specialised training and design development programmes, with each cluster receiving seed capital support of Rs 2 lakh.

Khandu announced that Rs 1 crore each would be allocated to the handloom cluster, handicraft cluster and crochet, knitting and embroidery cluster, totalling Rs 3 crore.

SHGs from other states including Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Jharkhand are also taking part in the fair. PTI UPL UPL MNB