India's development journey to continue uninterrupted under PM Modi, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said India's journey of development and glory will continue uninterrupted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and people of Varanasi will bless him with a record margin of victory again.

The prime minister filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, seeking re-election from the seat for the third consecutive term. Several NDA leaders and chief ministers attended the event. Shah too was present for the occasion.

"Heartiest congratulations to 'Yashasvi' Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on filing his nomination for the third consecutive time from Kashi, the city of Baba Vishwanath, the centre of Indian culture," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

The senior BJP leader said in the 10 years, Modi has not only brought world-class development to Kashi (Varanasi) but also to the entire country.

"He has also enhanced India's spiritual and cultural heritage. I pray to Baba Vishwanath and Ganga 'Maiya' that India's journey of development and glory continues uninterrupted under Modi's leadership. I am confident that this time again the people of Kashi will bless Modi ji with a record margin of victory," Shah said.