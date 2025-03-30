India's DNA carries only vaccine against ecological collapse: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said India practiced sustainability long before it became a global buzzword and the country's DNA carries the only vaccine against ecological collapse.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 'National Conference on Environment - 2025', organized by the National Green Tribunal, Dhankhar also said human activities, especially climate change and water management, now influence seismic events.

"Much before sustainability became a global buzzword, India lived it for centuries where every banyan tree was a temple, every river a goddess and waste was an unknown concept in a civilisation that worshipped circularity," he added.

The vice president said vedic literature is a "gold mine" for nurturing the earth and promoting harmony between humans and nature.

"India's DNA carries the only vaccine against ecological collapse, conspicuous consumption. We only have to read what is there in our gold mine," he added.

Dhankhar stressed that financial power should not determine the use of natural resources, warning against reckless exploitation.

"The consumption has to be optimal. We are paying a heavy price already for reckless exploitation of these resources and thoughtless consumption, conspicuous and lacking empathy," he said.

The vice president said climate change and water management impact seismic events.

"Studies have revealed earthquakes, we all know, are normally because of tectonic processes. But then, the way we conserve water, build dams and get them emptied has a profound impact on geological situations. Therefore, there is a global need to evolve and believe in environmental ethics," he added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake earlier on Friday struck Myanmar and Thailand near Mandalay, killing over 1,600 people and causing widespread destruction.

Dhankhar emphasized the need for global cooperation on environmental challenges.

"No individual, no group, no nation can by itself resolve this issue. It has to be done by one and all on the planet. There will have to be convergence," he said.

The vice president further said environmental concerns must inform nuclear policy.

"We all know weapon systems have a huge ecological impact from manufacturing through potential deployment and pose existential risks that undermine their perpetrated security benefits. Something that is for security will result in our defacement from the planet," he said.

Dhankhar urged the developed nations to move beyond political boundaries and adopt models where planetary health is central to human well-being.

"They cannot isolate themselves," he said. PTI GVS AS AS