India’s economy reached 4th spot due to policy changes, swift decision-making: Chouhan

Budhni (MP), May 26 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday that India’s economy jumped from the 11th position in 2014 to the current fourth spot, due to policy changes and swift decision-making under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the second day of his ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Padyatra’ launched in his parliamentary constituency, Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, he expressed confidence that the country would soon become the third largest economy and even bag the number one position in future.

During his foot march, Chouhan interacted with people from Bijla Jod, Chanda Grahan Jod and Bhairunda villages over the Centre’s public welfare schemes.

The Union minister, who had a long stint as the chief minister of MP, said that he had embarked on the foot march to fulfil PM Modi’s pledge of building a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

“In 2014, our economy was number 11 in the world, but under the leadership of PM Modi, it gradually reached the fifth position and now India has become the fourth largest economy in the world,” he told the gathering.

“After 2014, there has been a policy change and decisions are being taken swiftly,” he added.

Initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, the growth of start-ups, and increasing agricultural output are driving the expansion of the country’s economy, he said.

“We have achieved fourth place. Soon, we will leave Germany (the world’s third-largest economy) behind and in the days to come, India will also become number one,” he said.

India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said on Sunday.

A statement issued by Chouhan’s office said that during the visit, he and his wife Sadhna Singh also performed a traditional tribal dance holding bows and arrows.

The Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister also participated in the Kalash Yatra of Jal Jeevan Mission and administered a pledge to people to conserve water.

Chouhan said his padayatra is aimed at motivating everyone to contribute towards building a developed India, the statement said.

"If we all discharge our duties properly, then the dream of a developed India will be realised," he added.