India’s efforts to unlock deep-sea resources gain public attention at ''Fish Fest'', says CMFRI

Kochi, Feb 2 (PTI) India’s research and developmental efforts to unlock the potential of untapped deep-sea resources have attracted public attention during the ongoing Fish Fest (Matsya Mela) here, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute said on Sunday.

The fest that concludes on Monday features a technology exhibition, a buyer-seller meet, a seafood fest, and a range of workshops, the CMFRI said.

As part of the open house, a special exhibition on wonders of marine life will be held on Monday, a release issued by CMFRI said.

The event is being held at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute here, added the release.

Deep-sea fisheries, spanning depths of 200 to 2000 meters, have significant potential for commercial exploitation. Mesopelagic resources (200 to 1000 meters), including myctophids, are among the world's most abundant yet largely unexploited fish resources, the release said.

With the increasing demand for marine fish due to their nutritional value and industrial applications, a collaborative research effort is in progress under the leadership of CMFRI to explore these resources to ensure sustainability, it said.

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), boat owners, fishers and industry players are also part of the project to assess the feasibility, challenges and prospects of harnessing mesopelagic resources.

These mesopelagic fishes, rich in fatty acids and lipids, present significant potential for industrial, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical applications.

This initiative has gained greater momentum as the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned in the Union Budget on Saturday about the Central Government’s effort to bring an enabling framework for the harvest of marine resources in the deep-sea region, CMFRI release said.

These mesopelagic resources contain high level of wax esters, making them unsuitable for direct human consumption. However, experts believe they are the best alternative for fish meal production, reducing pressure on commercial varieties.

"A shift towards deep-sea and mesopelagic resources could significantly reduce pressure on traditional fish stocks, including Indian oil sardine", CMFRI Director Grinson George said.

Emphasising the sustainability benefits, he said these deep-sea resources offer a potential solution to the growing demand for fish meal production while minimising the environmental impact on pelagic resources, the release said.

"India’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) presents immense opportunities for deep-sea fishing. Currently, Indian fisheries operate primarily within 200-meter depth zones, leaving deep-sea and mesopelagic resources largely untapped.

However, specialised vessels, technical expertise, and robust management strategies are essential to prevent overexploitation. By fostering research and collaboration among stakeholders, India can unlock the potential of its deep-sea fisheries while securing livelihoods, nutritional security, and industrial sustainability", George added.