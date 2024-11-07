India's emphasis is on women-led development: RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh highlighted India's changed narrative from women's development to women-led development while participating in the 10th conference of G20 Parliaments in Brazil.

The Indian Parliamentary delegation is led by Harivansh and they had a bilateral meeting with the President of the Senate of the Brazilian Parliament on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both leaders recalled the long history of friendship and cooperation between the two countries based on shared values of democracy, pluralism and multiculturism.

Among other things, both countries' commitment to sustainable development, promoting trade and investment and deepening cultural exchanges were also mentioned.

Addressing the Conference on "Promoting climate justice and sustainable development from a gender and race perspective" Harivansh highlighted the progress made on the sustainable development goals during India's G20 presidency.

He reiterated that India has changed the narrative from women's development to women-led development. He also mentioned about Namo Drone Didi programme that supplies drones to 15,000 self-help groups for agricultural purposes with a view to making rural women use the cutting-edge technology.

Harivansh also mentioned the "five nectar elements (Panchamrit)" of India's climate action and talked about the country's approach to balancing its growth and environmental sustainability by fostering inclusive development.

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha addressed the conference on "Fighting gender and race inequality and promoting women's economic autonomy" and emphasised India's commitment to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women for which a robust legal framework is in place.

He recalled that during India's G20 presidency, a working group on the empowerment of women to support G20 women's ministerial was created.

Jha mentioned multiple schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India, StartUp India, and National Skill Development Mission among others that have been instrumental in women's participation in the workforce and promoting their financial independence.

He also mentioned the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Indian Parliament, ensuring 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD