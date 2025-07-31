India's enemies will be eliminated by Bundelkhand's Defence Corridor: Adityanath

Chitrakoot (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the BrahMos missile "broke Pakistan's back", leaving it to "cry before the world" while no one came to its aid.

Addressing a public gathering in Rajapur during his visit to Chitrakoot, Adityanath said, "I always said that if Pakistan dared to act aggressively, the tanks built in Bundelkhand would deliver such a blow that it would be forced to rub its nose on the ground." "And this time, the BrahMos missile broke Pakistan's back in such a way that it was left shouting for help globally, but no one came forward," he added.

He said that Lord Ram had taken a pledge from this soil to free the Earth from demons and the Defence Corridor in Bundelkhand is being developed in this spirit.

"The task of eliminating India's enemies will be carried out by Bundelkhand's Defence Corridor, with the youth forming a strong wall in the nation's security," the chief minister said.

During his visit to Rajapur on the occasion of Goswami Tulsidas's birth anniversary, Adityanath highlighted the region's cultural and spiritual significance.

He said Chitrakoot is set to emerge as a hub of faith, security and self-reliance.

The chief minister offered prayers at Tulsi Janmkutir and viewed the handwritten manuscript of the Shri Ramcharitmanas at Manas Mandir.

He also attended the Tulsi Sahitya Sammelan at Tulsi Resort, where he met spiritual leaders Murari Bapu and Jagadguru Rambhadracharya.

In his address to seers, he reiterated Chitrakoot's proud spiritual legacy and said the area would become a model of religious devotion, safety and self-reliance.

Later, at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Ganiwan, Adityanath unveiled a statue of Goswami Tulsidas and planted Harishankari saplings to promote environmental awareness.

He also visited exhibitions by the Agriculture Department and interacted with children at the Parmanand Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya, distributing chocolates and posing for photographs.

During his address to the public gathering he reminded them that Lord Ram had spent more than 11 years in Chitrakoot and noted that it had been the "karmabhoomi" of revered figures like Goswami Tulsidas, Maharishi Valmiki and social reformer Nanaji Deshmukh.

Adityanath also outlined ongoing government initiatives, including development of the Ram Van Gaman Marg, the Bundelkhand Expressway, the Defence Corridor and integrated tourism infrastructure in Chitrakoot.

He announced a proposed riverfront along the Yamuna to boost tourism and local employment.

He said the region had seen a significant increase in crop production -- particularly pulses, oilseeds and maize -- and assured continued support for farmers through soil testing and crop insurance.

The chief minister said Chitrakoot today is a place free from fear and rich in spiritual energy. He highlighted ongoing development of pilgrimage and educational sites such as Gramodaya University, Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya, Valmiki Ashram, and Kamadgiri.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath paid tributes to Goswami Tulsidas on his 500th birth anniversary, praising his unwavering devotion to Lord Ram amid the political complexities of his time.

"Five hundred years ago, when this village might have been grappling with a lack of resources and hardships, a divine soul was born and, in his childhood, dedicated himself to the feet of Prabhu Shri Ram," he said.

Drawing a contrast with the Mughal era, he said that while the court of Emperor Akbar attracted those seeking power, Tulsidas chose not to serve any courtier but dedicated himself solely to spiritual devotion.

"Tulsidas emerged as a wonderful confluence of devotion, power, and awakening public consciousness choosing the path of defiance not through the sword, but through Ramlila and Ramcharitmanas," he said according to a statement.

He further remarked, "Akbar presented a soft face of his rule, but the cruelty behind it is still visible to us today. The tradition of saints at that time firmly resisted it." Recalling his visit to Mauritius, Adityanath said that during the era of slavery, when Indians were taken there as labourers, the Ramcharitmanas was their only solace.

"They were uneducated but preserved their culture through the Manas. Today, their descendants are heads of state and Ramcharitmanas is still worshipped in their homes," he said.

Criticising efforts to malign seers, Adityanath said those who try to make saints controversial are themselves surrounded by controversies.

He concluded that while such people would continue to create obstacles, there must be a collective effort to protect Sanatan Dharma and preserve India's rich heritage, without being deterred by such attempts. PTI CDN NAV OZ OZ