India's engagement with climate issues deeply rooted in civilisational ethos: VP

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday asserted that India's engagement with climate issues is deeply rooted in its civilisational ethos, as the country developed conservation practices even before sustainability emerged as a concept.

The vice president noted that long before sustainability emerged as a contemporary concern, Indian thought emphasised harmony between human activity and nature, reflected in traditional water conservation systems.

Radhakrishnan made the comments while delivering the inaugural address at the Bharat Climate Forum 2026.

"India's engagement with climate and sustainability issues is deeply rooted in its civilisational ethos. Long before sustainability emerged as a contemporary concern, Indian thought emphasised harmony between human activity and nature, reflected in traditional water conservation systems, sustainable agricultural practices, biodiversity preservation and ethical principles such as Prakriti and Aparigraha," he said.

Referring to India's Panchamrit commitments announced at COP-26, the vice-president said these goals chart a clear pathway towards a low-carbon future, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, while reaffirming India's development priorities and responsibility towards future generations.

Stressing the importance of clean-technology manufacturing, Radhakrishnan said a developed India cannot be built on imported technologies or fragile supply chains alone.

"It must rest on homegrown clean technologies, resilient manufacturing and a future-ready workforce. India is increasingly becoming a global maker across renewable energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, electric mobility, sustainable materials, climate-smart agriculture and digital climate solutions, transforming Make in India into Make in India for the world," he said.

The vice president observed that Indian companies are making significant investments in solar modules, battery manufacturing, electric vehicle components, electrolysers and green fuels, while start-ups are driving innovation in climate data, energy efficiency and waste management.

On global cooperation, the vice-president said climate change is a shared challenge that requires collective action.

"India's approach to partnerships is one of collaboration without dependence. As a founding force behind the International Solar Alliance, India has mobilised countries of the Global South around affordable and scalable solar solutions.

"India's leadership of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure reflects a forward-looking approach to strengthening infrastructure systems against climate-induced shocks and safeguarding development gains," he said.