India's first 24-hour ham radio learning marathon held in West Bengal

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) India’s first 24-hour ham radio learning marathon, EtherNite, held in West Bengal, saw the participation of 155 enthusiasts who designed and built antennas for communicating with amateur radio networks across the world.

Held on February 22-23 at Uttarpara, the marathon session aimed at expanding the footprint of the amateur radio community.

The event featured a series of hands-on sessions, live demonstrations, and expert-led workshops covering crucial topics such as antenna analysis, field operations, digital modes, emergency communication, and signal optimization, the organizers, OSCAR India, said in a statement.

Three high-frequency (HF) stations were installed at the venue, and a dedicated team of Young Ladies (YLs) from OSCAR India set up an HF station, managing all operations. These young learners engaged in practical sessions, gained hands-on experience with equipment, and interacted with seasoned operators who shared their knowledge and experiences, inspiring them to pursue this field further, the organizers said.

From the small town of Uttarpara in West Bengal, ham radio operators successfully communicated with global operators, including those in the US, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and beyond.

“This achievement not only highlighted the technical prowess of the participants but also underscored the significance of EtherNite as a platform for fostering international connections and showcasing India’s growing expertise in amateur radio,” Nilkantha Chatterjee, Convener of OSCAR India, said. PTI SKU ARD ARD