India's first cannabis-based medicinal project to come up in Jammu: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the country’s first cannabis-based medicinal project is coming under the public-private partnership (PPP) model through an MoU with a French company in Jammu, aimed at converting substances commonly associated with narcotic abuse into export-quality medicines.

"A major step has been taken in Jammu with regard to a cannabis-based medicinal project. Under this initiative, the cannabis plant, so far largely perceived as an intoxicant, will now be used for medicinal purposes. The aim is to manufacture painkiller medicines that can assist in the treatment of cancer, diabetic neuropathy and other serious illnesses," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function at IIIM here.

Describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative, Singh said, "This will give India a new identity across the world. Export-quality medicines will be produced, and at the same time, it (the project) will send out a message that these so-called intoxicating substances are not meant only for abuse; they also possess several beneficial properties." The minister said that the project has been brought under the public-private partnership (PPP) model through an MoU with a French company and is being taken forward by CSIR-IIIM.

He also lauded Director Zubair Ahmed and his team for reviving a dilapidated structure and transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility. "The place where we are standing was a complete junk earlier. It has now been fully renovated and revived. A state-of-the-art block has been established with new elevators and modern safety features," he said.

Singh informed that the foundation stone has been laid for another block to be constructed for about Rs 55 crore, with a built-up area of approximately 8,000 square metres.

Highlighting the environmental aspect, he said the new facility would be a "totally green construction," possibly the first of its kind in Jammu city.

The minister also spoke about legal and administrative challenges in implementing the project and said, "Since cannabis is classified as a narcotic substance and its cultivation and transportation were restricted, special relaxations and permissions had to be obtained." Singh said that the project has now entered its third stage, where testing and trials are underway. "After this, human trials on patients will be taken up, which will take some time," he said.

Singh said that the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) is among the oldest scientific institutes in the country, established even before Independence, and has played a significant role in the country’s scientific and entrepreneurial growth.

According to the minister, the model pioneered by IIIM is now being replicated in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Uttarakhand, besides Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the initiative began in the Bhaderwah region of Jammu, which has since gained global recognition. PTI AB AMJ AMJ