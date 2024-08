New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Gopichand Thotakura, India's first civilian astronaut, called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Monday.

According to the Vice President Secretariat, Gopichand explored space as part of the New Shepard-25 mission by space company Blue Origin.

Dhankhar's office also shared a short video of their interaction. PTI NAB KSS KSS