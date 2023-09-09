India's first Debian Conference to be held in Kochi

Kochi, Sep 9 (PTI) India's first Debian Conference, an annual event for Debian contributors and users interested in improving the open source operating system, will be held at Infopark here from September 10.

The conference, DebConf23 to be held in the port city, is the 24th annual Debian meet that will conclude on September 17.

Debian is a free and open source operating system based on GNU/Linux, developed and maintained by the Debian Project, an association of individuals, sharing a common goal of creating a free software operating system, freely available for everyone.

Debian developers and users from various parts of the world will participate in the event, organisers said in a release.

DebConf23 is being held in collaboration with SPI, The Debian Project, Debian India, Debian Switzerland, Debian France, and FOSS United Foundation.

"DebConf is the annual conference for Debian contributors and users interested in improving Debian. Every year, the conference is hosted in a different city across the world. India's first DebConf will be held at Infopark in 2023," the organisers said in a release.

Nearly 400 participants are expected to attend the DebCon and aims to attract new users and developers to Debian along with strengthening regional independent software communities, it said.

Similar to operating systems like Microsoft Windows and Apple MacOS, Debian is used across the world in computers and servers.

The project to make Debian available in mobile phones like Android is also very active and it is already available in PinePhone and Purism Librem 5 phones as Mobian.

Popular GNU/Linux operating systems like Ubuntu are based on Debian.

In India, the Bharath Operating System Solutions (BOSS), developed by C-DAC in Chennai and the KITE GNU/Linux distributions used in government schools in Kerala, are based on Debian.

The event is sponsored by Infomaniak, Siemens, Proxmox and other institutions around the world, the organisers added. PTI LGK ROH