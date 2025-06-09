India's first govt proton therapy unit proposed at Kidwai Cancer Institute: Rs 500 Cr grant sought

Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) The department of medical education in Karnataka on Monday announced its plan to establish the country’s first government-run proton therapy facility for cancer treatment at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO).

The move came after Karnataka Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil, during a recent meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Bengaluru, submitted a proposal seeking a Rs 500 crore grant from the Centre to set up this advanced treatment facility.

Recognised as one of the premier cancer hospitals in India, KMIO in Bengaluru registers over 21,000 new cancer cases annually. Proton therapy—an advanced form of radiation treatment—offers superior tumour control while safeguarding critical organs near the tumour, thus reducing long-term side effects, especially in sensitive areas, an official statement said.

“Unlike conventional radio therapy that uses high-energy gamma rays or X-rays—which can impact healthy tissues beyond the tumour—proton therapy delivers precise, targeted doses with significantly reduced collateral damage,” Patil stated in his proposal.

A statement issued by Patil's office stated that the proposal highlights the therapy’s benefit in treating paediatric cancers, especially hereditary types like NF-1 and retinoblastoma, and a wide range of other malignancies including cancers of the eye, orbit, skull base, spine, liver, prostate, breast, head and neck, and paranasal sinuses.

It also holds promise for re-irradiation cases and unresectable tumours, it stated.

"It is estimated that over 1.2 lakh patients in India may require proton therapy by 2025. The facility at KMIO will not only provide cutting-edge cancer care with less toxicity but also support referral cases from NIMHANS and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health," Patil added. PTI AMP ADB