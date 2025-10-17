India's first travel lit fest launched in Kerala; to be an annual event, says Minister Riyas

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI) Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Friday launched India's first travel literature festival -- Yaanam 2025 -- in the coastal town of Varkala here and said it would be an annual feature that brings together writers, artists and travel enthusiasts from around the world to share their experiences.

After inaugurating the three-day festival at Ranga Kala Kendram at the Cliff here, Riyas said the three-day event would also showcase diverse offerings of Kerala before a global audience, according to a Kerala Tourism release.

Organised by Kerala Tourism, the October 17-19 festival brings together leading travel writers, vloggers and social media influencers from around the world, setting the stage for them to share their insights and perspectives on sustainable and inclusive tourism to meet the demands of the present-day travellers, the release said.

'Celebrating Words and Wanderlust' is the theme of the festival, it said.

Riyas, in his address, noted that the event was being held at a time when travel literature and visual travelogues across the globe were undergoing significant and impactful changes.

He also termed the travel lit fest as a path-breaking initiative of Kerala Tourism.

"This country's first festival will propel the tourism prospects of Varkala specifically, by introducing the tourism potential of this picturesque coastal town to the world. It will also add impetus to the arrival of tourists to this scenic destination," Riyas said.

He said that it was an attempt to introduce the state’s tourism aspects before the passionate travellers, besides depicting Kerala through their writings and captivating visuals.

The festival will also offer comprehensive and interactive workshops on topics like writing and photography during all three days, he added.

Referring to his own personal experiences, Riyas said he has been a keen follower of travel writings since his student days and a great fan of Malayalam author and Jnanpith laureate S K Pottekkatt, who brought the world to Malayalis through his gripping travelogues.

In his welcome address, Kerala Tourism Secretary Biju K said Kerala Tourism was setting the standard by turning destination management into cultural stewardship, and thereby, showing that the state "leads the country in imaginative, innovative and responsible tourism".

‘Yaanam’ has an impressive line-up of around 50 renowned speakers from India and abroad, who will narrate their perspectives and experiences, the release said. PTI HMP HMP ROH