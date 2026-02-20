India's first ultra modern quaternary care centre to be set up at SGPGI Lucknow: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that India's first ultra modern quaternary care centre will be set up at the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow with an initial outlay of Rs 859 crore.

He asserted that the state is moving towards a digital, accessible and affordable healthcare model.

Replying to a discussion on the health sector in the Assembly during the Budget session, Adityanath said Rs 359 crore will be spent on the construction and Rs 500 crore on state-of-the-art equipment in the first phase of the project. He said the centre will be developed as a super-speciality and research-based facility keeping in mind future healthcare needs.

According to a press statement, the chief minister said the state's healthcare system is rapidly progressing towards a seamless and technology-driven model. He cited the establishment of a unified disease surveillance system, implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and expansion of services such as e-Sanjeevani, telemedicine and teleradiology as key steps that have strengthened the system.

Referring to emergency medical services, Adityanath said the 108 and 102 ambulance networks have been significantly bolstered. He said while the Centre had proposed advanced life support ambulances in 2016, the then state government did not accept the proposal. The present dispensation not only inducted 150 such ambulances but also sought an additional 150, he added.

At present, every district has five to eight advanced life support ambulances to ensure critical care within the "golden hour" in cases such as accidents and cardiac emergencies, he said.

The chief minister informed the House that 4,600 new ambulances have been added under the 108 and 102 services and budgetary provisions have been made accordingly.

Adityanath said CT scan and MRI facilities have been expanded in nearly 100 hospitals across the state. Alongside an increase in seats and the introduction of new courses, recruitment of teachers, nurses and paramedical staff has been undertaken.

More than 75,000 appointments have been made in the health and medical education departments, he said.

The chief minister also announced that a 500-bed hospital with trauma and super-speciality facilities will be constructed in Ayodhya Dham, for which separate budgetary provisions have been made.

In addition, allocations have been made for the construction of hostels and other essential infrastructure in 27 medical colleges, besides the upgradation of Level-2 trauma centres. PTI CDN KSS KSS