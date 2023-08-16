'India's first village atlas' is of Mayem in Goa: CM Sawant

Panaji, Aug 16 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday released a biodiversity atlas of Mayem village in North Goa, which he termed as "India's first village atlas".

This atlas gives a socio-cultural history of Mayem village that dates back to 12th century, he said while addressing a function at Mahamaya Devalaya Mandap in Mayem village located in Bicholim taluka.

"This is India's first ever village atlas," he said.

Sawant urged the younger generation to take a pledge to protect biodiversity of the village.

"Till even four decades back, the villagers were protecting the biodiversity around them. But they have stopped protecting it now. The younger generation should take up the cudgels and start taking steps to protect the biodiversity," the chief minister said.

Our biodiversity is slowly getting degraded, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect it. PTI RPS NP