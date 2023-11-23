India's first woman Paralympic medalist urges people to become Ni-kshay Mitra, adopt TB patients

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) India's first woman Paralympic medalist and president of the Paralympic Committee of India Deepa Malik urged people to become Ni-kshay Mitra and adopt tuberculosis patients.

She visited the Ayushman Bhav Health Pavilion at the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, she reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of achieving a TB-free India by 2025.

Underscoring that "health is the ultimate wealth", Malik sought people's participation in the Jan Aandolan movement to contribute to building momentum to ensure India becomes free of tuberculosis by 2025. "Every citizen should pledge to become Ni-kshay Mitra to at least one TB patient to accelerate our journey in becoming a TB-free nation," said Malik who is also the national ambassador of the TB Mukt Bharat campaign and a Ni-kshay Mitra herself.

Elaborating on her support for the TB Mukt Bharat campaign, Malik said, "I had become a Ni-kshay Mitra to 10 TB patients this year, all of whom are now doing well and cured of the disease." She emphasized that caregivers play a critical role in the successful recovery of a TB patient.

Reiterating that treatment is fully possible and accessible at various TB centres, she urged patients to complete their treatment in entirety, and not be discouraged by the duration and effects of the disease. PTI PLB NSD NSD