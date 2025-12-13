India's future combat power would be driven by JAI: Gen Chauhan

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said the country's future combat power would be driven by three pillars -- Jointnesss, Atmanirbharta and Innovation, which he collectively termed as JAI.

Reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near here, General Chauhan also said that the intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindoor continues. Our strength will lie in the ability to remain alert every hour, every day.

Without naming any nation, he said the developments that indicate institutional fragility and reactive adjustments are often seen around us.

He stressed that wars cannot be won by rhetoric, but by purposeful action.

"Around us, we often witness developments that signal institutional fragility and reactive adjustments. In contrast, India's strength rests on the robust institutions, democratic stability and unwavering professionalism of our armed forces." The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) told the newly commissioned officers that they are entering the Indian Air Force during a phase of deep transformation of the armed forces.

Integrated structures, joint operations and national pursuit of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence are shaping the future of India's military strength.

The journey ahead of the newly commissioned officers will be guided by JAI, the first word of Jai Hind, he said.

Jointnesss signifies fighting as one nation and one force and Atmanirbharta indicates trusted platforms and systems made not just for India but for the world. Innovation signifies daring to think ahead and to be ahead of the curve, he added.

"These three pillars will shape the future of India's combat power," he said.

"You (new officers) also join the Air Force at a moment when a new normal has firmly taken shape. An era defined by a high degree of operational preparedness, 24x7, 365 days. The intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindoor continues," the CDS said.

Asserting that war and warfare are at the cusp of a major revolution, General Chauhan said the Defence forces are committed to adapting to the changing environment and imbibing reforms to remain ready and relevant.

He further said battles in the older domains will always remain contested, often brutal. But in the new domains, they will be smart, swift, and shaped by intellect, innovation, and initiative. The force that masters new frontiers is more likely to prevail in future conflicts.

This truth is even sharper in the realm of air warfare as technology is not merely an enabler but a decisive factor, he said.

"A single breakthrough, a single disruptive system can tilt the operational balance. This is why, we are relentlessly pursuing new concepts and capabilities," he said.

Artificial Intelligence-driven data fusion, autonomous and unmanned systems and cognitive domain operations and others are just a few of them.

General Chauhan reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of 216 Course.

The CGP marked the successful culmination of pre-commissioning training of the Flight Cadets of Flying and Ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Gen Chauhan conferred the President's Commission to the graduating Flight Cadets of 216 Course.

A total of 244 Flight Cadets, including 215 male and 29 female cadets, graduated on Saturday, an official release said.

On the occasion, six officers from the Indian Navy, eight officers from the Indian Coast Guard and two trainees from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were awarded ‘Wings' on successful completion of flying training. ‘Brevets' were given to five officers on completing their Navigation training, it said.

The graduation parade was interspersed with a well-coordinated and synchronised flypast by Pilatus PC-7, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft.

A thrilling display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) left the audience mesmerised.

The parade culminated as the newly commissioned officers slow marched in two columns, and with a special emotive moment as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew and led a three aircraft Kiran formation above them. PTI SJR SJR ROH