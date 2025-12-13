India's future combat power would be driven by Jointnesss, Atmanirbharta, Innovation: Gen Chauhan

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said the country's future combat power would be driven by the three pillars -- Jointnesss, Atmanirbharta and Innovation, what the CDS described as JAI.

General Chauhan, who reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near here, without referring to any country, said developments that indicate institutional fragility and reactive adjustments are often seen around us.

"Wars cannot (be) won by rhetoric, but by purposeful action. Around us, we often witness developments that signal institutional fragility and reactive adjustments. In contrast, India's strength rests on the robust institutions, democratic stability and unwavering professionalism of our armed forces," he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) told the newly commissioned officers that they are entering the Indian Air Force during a phase of deep transformation of the armed forces.

Integrated structures, joint operations and national pursuit of 'Atmanirbharta' (self reliance) in defence are shaping the future of India's military strength, he said.

The journey ahead of the newly commissioned officers will be guided by JAI, the first word of Jai Hind, he said.

Jointnesss signifies fighting as one nation and one force and Atmanirbharta indicate trusted platforms and systems made not just for India but for the world. Innovation signifies daring to think ahead and to be ahead of the curve, he said.

"These three pillars will shape India's future of combat power," he said.

The intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindoor continues, he said.

"You (new officers) also join the Air Force at a moment when a new normal has firmly taken shape. An era defined by a high degree of operational preparedness, 24-7, 365 days. The intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindhur continues," he said.

Asserting that war and warfare are at the cusp of a major revolution, General Chauhan said the Defence forces are committed to adapt to changing environment and imbibing reforms to remain ready and relevant.

He further said battles in the older domains will always remain contested, often brutal. But in the new domains, they will be smart, swift, and shaped by intellect, innovation, and initiative. The force that masters new frontiers is more likely to prevail in future conflicts.

General Chauhan reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade of 216 Course.

The event marks the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The event also included a display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the CGP.

Aerial displays by the Sarang helicopter display team and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) were major attractions of the ceremony. PTI SJR KH