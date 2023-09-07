India's G20 presidency saw many 'new initiatives & achievements'

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The G20 presidency of India has led to many new initiatives and achievements, official sources said on Thursday as the country gets ready to host the summit meeting of leaders of the world's leading economies over the weekend.

Advertisment

They said India took the lead in the annual G20 foreign ministers meeting by being the first to deliver a fully negotiated and embraced G20 Foreign Ministers Outcome Document and Chair Summary (FMM ODCS).

This comprehensive document highlighted critical themes relevant to member states, including the strengthening of multilateralism, countering terrorism, and addressing global health concerns, among others.

Sources said it is India's presidency that played host to the inaugural "Voice of the Global South Summit".

Advertisment

With participation from 125 countries across 10 sessions spanning two days, this landmark event provided a platform for them to voice concerns, ideas, challenges and priorities of the developing world, they said.

The G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) during India's presidency supported the launching of Millets And otHer Ancient Grains International Research Initiative (MAHARISHI), an endeavour to establish mechanisms to connect researchers and institutions, encourage information sharing and organise capacity-building activities, among others, across the G20 countries, they said.

The inception meeting of the G20 EMPOWER group was held under India's presidency, it noted.

Advertisment

The G20 alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women's Economic Representation (EMPOWER) is an alliance of G20 business leaders and governments that aims to accelerate women's leadership and empowerment in the private sector.

After the G20 Digital Economy Ministers' Meeting, a consensus was reached on creating the Digital Public Infrastructures (DPIs). There was consensus on cyber security in the digital economy and digital skills as well, they said.

India also took lead in initiating the G20-Chief Science Advisers Roundtable (G20-CSAR) which deliberated on issues like "opportunities in one health" for better disease control and pandemic preparedness, synergising global efforts to expand access to scholarly scientific knowledge, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in science & technology (S&T), and an institutional mechanism for inclusive, continuous and action- oriented global S&T policy dialogue.

In an endeavour to reform and reinforce multilateralism, India also revitalised discussions surrounding reforms of international institutions, including the UN Security Council and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), they said.

It is during India's presidency that an independent expert group was established to provide recommendations for bolstering MDBs and improving its efficiency in confronting 21st-century challenges, they noted. PTI KR SMN