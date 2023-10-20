India's G20 presidency's legacy will impact how world addresses complex challenges

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary P K Mishra asserted on Friday that India's G20 presidency will leave a legacy that will impact how the world addresses complex global challenges in the years to come.

Addressing the Kautilya Economic Conclave, he noted the complex and unprecedented challenges faced by the world and said India assumed the G20 presidency against the backdrop their increasing scale and complexity.

These global challenges disproportionately affect the vulnerable sections of the population and threaten to stall humanity's progress, especially for low income and vulnerable sections, a statement quoted him as saying.

Mishra highlighted India's G20 communique and other outcome documents that put a great deal of emphasis on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which was also the theme of the plenary session he addressed at the conclave.

The G20 2023 action plan envisages an ambitious seven-year roadmap for coordinated, integrated and inclusive G20 actions. The action plan has successfully managed to achieve strong consensus on scaling up financing for developing countries and also calls for reform of international financial architecture, he said.

It highlights the need to create an international enabling environment that promotes globally just transitions and focuses on unlocking the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Data for Development (D4D) to achieve SDGs and use artificial intelligence (AI) in a responsible manner for social empowerment, he said, adding that the Indian concept of women led development resonated in the document and so did human centric Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE) approach.

Underlining the theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' for India's G20 presidency, Mishra said it reflects the ethos of the 2030 agenda for SDGs and captures the collective resolve to protect the planet and secure it for our future generations.

He credited the global profile of Modi as a key factor for the country's achievements during the last few years and noted that two new working groups on women empowerment and disaster risk reduction were set up during India's presidency.

He said India amplified the voice and representation of developing countries.

"The G20 under Indian presidency included the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 in a historic initiative. By doing so, we gave voice to an entire continent which has long been its due," he said.

Throwing light on India's experience in providing cross-cutting solutions, Mishra touched upon a number of development initiatives across various sustainable development goals, including poverty reduction, access to clean cooking fuels, access to electricity, financial inclusion and cleanliness.

India's digital public infrastructure has played a key role in governance, efficient delivery and inclusive development. He also mentioned the Aspirational Districts and the Aspirational Blocks Programme to ensure that no one is left behind in development push.

India's presidency has helped focus the world's attention towards some of the pressing challenges of today and tomorrow, Mishra said, adding that the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration is a testament that with right focus the world can come together even at the most fragmented times in addressing most pressing challenges. PTI KR ZMN