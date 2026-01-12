India's Gen-Z Amrit Peedhi; to play decisive role in building developed nation, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed India's Gen Z as its 'Amrit Peedhi' whose creativity, innovative ideas, energy and sense of purpose will play a decisive role in achieving the vision of a developed nation.

Addressing the concluding session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) here in which he interacted with youngsters from across India and abroad, Modi said this initiative has grown into a significant platform in a short span of time and where young people actively engage in shaping the nation's direction.

The prime minister said the presentations made during the event reflected the strong resolve of India's Amrit Peedhi (golden generation) to build a developed nation.

"This also makes it clear the attitude of India's Gen-Z. India's Gen-Z is very creative," Modi said.

Modi said the central government rolled out successive schemes with a clear focus on the youth and the startup revolution truly gathered momentum in India subsequently.

"With innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Yuva Shakti is at the forefront of nation-building," he said.

The prime minister cited the success of space start-ups Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos as evidence of how youth-led innovation is transforming India into a global leader in emerging technologies.

He said that reforms in civil nuclear energy, the SHANTI Act, aim to ensure an assured power supply, generate large-scale employment and create positive spillover effects across the economy.

The prime minister stressed that self-confidence is essential for a country to be self-reliant and developed.

Referring to Macaulay's colonial-era education policies, he noted that they instilled a sense of inferiority among Indians toward their own heritage, products and capabilities.

He urged India's youth to resolve collectively to overcome the colonial mindset.

"In ten years, it will mark 200 years since Macaulay's audacious policies, and, therefore, every young person in the country must resolve to free India from this mentality," Modi said.

The prime minister said India is experiencing remarkable growth in the Orange Economy, rooted in culture, content and creativity.

"Over the past decade, the series of reforms we began has now turned into a Reform Express. At the heart of these reforms is our Yuva Shakti," he said.

The VBYLD is a national platform designed to facilitate structured engagement between India's youth and national leadership.

The dialogue, being held from January 9 to 12, has witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across the country at various levels.

The young leaders converging at the national-level championship have been selected through a rigorous, merit-based three-stage selection process, comprising a nationwide digital quiz, an essay challenge and state-level vision presentations.