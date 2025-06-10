India's global stature rose because of Operation Sindoor: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jun 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said Operation Sindoor raised India's stature in the world, and denied the claim that the Narendra Modi government agreed to cease the military conflict with Pakistan prematurely.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here to mark the Modi government's completion of 11 years at the Centre.

"Operation Sindoor has raised India's stature in the world in the new era of technological warfare. Indian armed forces, in a limited timespan, hammered the enemy, causing heavy casualties, and destroyed it. Pakistan was forced to choose the path of ceasefire. This is not a small achievement. Earlier, both the times (during Balakot air strikes and 2016 surgical strike) Pakistan had not asked for a ceasefire," he told reporters.

Yadav was responding to the question if India agreed to cease hostilities during Operation Sindoor a little early despite having a clear edge.

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces carried out strikes against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir last month following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were killed.

Yadav also said that after America and Israel, India is the third country in the world to enter an enemy territory to kill terrorists and settle the score.

"In the new era, wars will be fought using technology, and after this (Operation Sindoor), India's reputation has increased in the world in this technological war. Thanks to our army and Modi ji," the chief minister said.

"For the first time, Pakistan, a nuclear power, come forward seeking a ceasefire because it was hit badly. This was Modi's way of dealing with the country's enemies," he added.

While prime minister Modi has been asserting at every public meeting that Operation Sindoor has not ended yet, Pakistan's prime minister has adopted "language of helplessness," Yadav further said.

The importance of abrogation of Article 370 was underlined when the language of leaders like Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's party as well as the Hurriyat Conference changed, he said.

"And even Owaisi (AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi) is saying such good things. It is surprising, isn't it? This is the patriotism of the country. When the leader of a country is powerful and the government capable, the atmosphere becomes favourable. Otherwise, all these people were speaking on behalf of Pakistan," the chief minister remarked.

Later, in a post on X, Yadav said the country's defense sector has strengthened in the last 11 years, and compared to 2014, indigenous defense production has increased 174 percent to more than Rs 1, 27, 434 crore.

"India has now become the fifth largest defense exporter in the world. This export covers more than 100 countries from almost zero in 2014," he said.

State BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said prime minister Modi took India forward in every field with his dedication towards the country's people, and instilled self-confidence in the people.

As a result of development-oriented welfare policies of the Union government, crores of citizens have been brought out of poverty, he said, adding there has been "historic development in all areas including education, health, transport, infrastructure and defense." PTI MAS KRK