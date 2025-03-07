'India's Got Latent' row: Guwahati Police question Ranveer Allahbadia

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police on Friday questioned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with the case lodged following the outrage over their offensive remarks made on 'India's Got Latent'.

Allahbadia, who reached the on Thursday night, appeared before the Crime Branch, which interrogated him for several hours. He was accompanied by his advocate.

Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain led the police team in questioning the YouTuber, whose comments on the show triggered an outrage on the internet.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, across the country for his comments on parents and sex. Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks "vulgar" and said he had a "dirty mind" that shamed society.

On February 27, Guwahati Police quizzed another YouTuber, Ashish Chanchlani, in connection with the case. The Gauhati High Court had on February 18 granted interim bail to Chanchlani.

A total of five persons were named in the FIR registered by Guwahati Police on February 10 under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhtia (BNS), IT Act, Cinematograph Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Aside from Allahbadia and Chanchlani, others named in the case were comics Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.