India's growth will be tech-driven, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said India’s growth will be technology-driven and the recent science success stories have accelerated the country’s ascend to Amrit Kaal vision 2047.

Advertisment

Singh was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Raman Research Institute (RRI) here. The institute was founded in 1948.

Amrit Kaal, which roughly translates to ‘golden era’, refers to the 25-year period from 75 years to 100 years of India’s independence.

"Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1 and the recent XPoSat mission, in which the scientists from RRI were involved, are all India’s science success stories that have convinced the world of the country's talents and scientific capabilities. The ascend to India’s growth has already started," said Singh, who holds the science and technology portfolio.

Advertisment

He suggested that scientists and scientific institutions need to integrate and work for the country’s collective growth.

The Union Minister also expressed hope that the country would reach greater heights by 2047 as envisioned by doyens of Indian science, like the institute’s founder-Professor C V Raman.

Speaking on the occasion, RRI Director, Tarun Souradeep, congratulated the RRI team and informed the audience about the successful launch of the XPoSat mission and the efforts by the scientists and engineers at the institute towards its primary payload, POLIX.

Advertisment

POLIX, a payload indigenously built by RRI, was onboard the XPoSat mission which was successfully launched on January 1 by the Indian Space Research Organisation. RRI is also involved in the National Quantum Mission announced last year.

Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute and former Chairman, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), hailed the scientific contributions made by RRI in pushing further the frontiers of knowledge.

In his address, he noted the role of research-led industries that are driving the country’s economy.

Advertisment

"Today, the bigger driver is research-led industries, where frontier research penetrates into industrial operations. I look forward to an India where industries are churning out research-led products which are ahead of the time. And this is where institutions like RRI can make a big difference," said Kakodkar.

Former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar shed light on the institute’s involvement in a range of research areas.

"From the National Quantum Mission to the space-mission like XPoSat, RRI is involved in several missions and continues the scientific legacy laid by Professor Raman. Now, the institute needs to ponder in areas it will work in over the next 25 years," he said. PTI GMS GMS KH