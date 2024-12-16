India's heritage testament to its scientific prowess: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday described India's heritage as a treasure trove of knowledge with nearly five million ancient manuscripts, palm-leaf inscriptions and thousands of monuments that are a testament to its scientific prowess, architecture and innovation.

He said the fusion of traditional knowledge with modern technology could give India an advantage over others.

Speaking at the celebration of five years of the Science and Heritage Research Initiative (SHRI), Singh underscored the transformative potential of blending India's ancient wisdom with contemporary scientific innovations.

He said the key initiatives under SHRI, such as non-invasive techniques for heritage preservation, digitalising the Ajanta caves and artefact restoration showcase how heritage and technology can coexist to pave the way for societal progress.

The minister highlighted the need to integrate scientific innovation with livelihood opportunities, particularly through traditional crafts and skills.

He also called for more collaboration between scientific institutions, startups, and private enterprises to create market-driven solutions for traditional knowledge systems.

"From creating start-ups around ancient crafts to developing AI-powered heritage conservation tools, India has the potential to lead in innovation that respects its cultural roots," Singh said.

He called for a renewed focus on aligning heritage with innovation, creating sustainable development opportunities, and positioning India as a leader in the global knowledge economy.