India's 'high science at low cost' model in space and nuclear science being appreciated globally: President Murmu

Bilaspur: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India had to face non-cooperation at the international level in space and nuclear science earlier, but now the country's "high science at low cost" model in this field is being appreciated globally.

Advertisment

Addressing the 10th convocation of Guru Ghasidas Central University (GGU) in Bilaspur city of Chhattisgarh, she hailed India's scientists and engineers for enhancing the country's reputation through their tireless work in the field of space and nuclear science despite challenges.

"Work on the Chandrayaan mission was underway for a long time with complete dedication. We kept moving forward without getting discouraged by the obstacles and failures that came along the way. The same thing happens in life also. One should not be discouraged by immediate failures. There must be passion," she said.

Tireless work and talent of our scientists and engineers took India to a prominent position in the field of space and nuclear science. India's model of 'high science at low cost' is being appreciated worldwide, she said.

Advertisment

"Sometimes, India had to face non-cooperation at the international level in the field of space and nuclear science, but despite these challenges our hardworking scientists and engineers have strengthened the country's reputation," the president added.

Referring to Chandrayan-3, she said, "Our tricolour has reached the Moon. India has taken the energy of Shivshakti on the Moon's surface. Universities should organise general knowledge programmes and competition on this historical achievement so that a scientific temperament continues to grow in society."

The countries which will be ahead in adopting science and technology will progress further, she said, appreciating the GGU university for establishing modern laboratories in its premises.

Advertisment

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also addressed the function.

Earlier in the day, the president visited the famous Maa Mahamaya temple in Ratanpur town of Bilaspur district after arriving here this morning from state capital Raipur.

On her return from Bilaspur, she will meet delegates belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) at the Governor House in Raipur later in the day.

On Thursday, President Murmu arrived in Raipur on a two-day visit to the state. She began her tour by offering prayers at Lord Jagannath temple in Raipur and then attended the state-level launch of 'Year of Positive Change-2023' organised by Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar Centre.