India's high-speed expendable aerial target Abhyas ready for production

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) India successfully carried out a series of flight-tests of the indigenously developed high-speed expendable aerial target Abhyas from the integrated test range in Chandipur off the Odisha coast.

Abhyas has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) as a target for the testing of missile systems.

The DRDO has successfully completed six consecutive developmental trials of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) 'Abhyas' with improved booster configuration from the integrated test range, Chandipur, the defence ministry said.

The successful flight tests have paved the way for production of the Abhyas systems.

With this, Abhyas has successfully completed 10 developmental trials demonstrating the reliability of the system, it said.

The ministry said the trials were carried out with "improved radar cross section, visual and infrared augmentation systems." The 'Abhyas' system offers a realistic threat scenario for carrying out testing on missiles.

This indigenous system is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an auto pilot, a laptop-based Ground Control System for aircraft integration, pre-flight checks, and autonomous flight.

It also has a feature to record data during flight for post-flight analysis.

"During the trials, various mission objectives covering safe release of booster, launcher clearance, and endurance performance were successfully validated," the ministry said in a statement.

"Two launches were conducted back-to-back within a gap of 30 minutes, demonstrating the ease of operation with minimum logistics," it added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, armed forces and the Industry for the developmental trials of 'Abhyas'.

The successful tests are noteworthy testimony of synergy between scientists and industry, he said. PTI MPB ZMN