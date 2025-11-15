India's homoeopathic sector rapidly becoming global hub for high-quality medicines, say experts

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Industry experts and policymakers are of the view that India's homoeopathic sector is rapidly evolving into a global hub for high-quality, science-backed natural medicines by combining traditional knowledge with advanced technology, strict quality norms, and government policy support.

They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' push has catalysed large-scale modernisation in homoeopathic medicine manufacturing, and India is poised to become the world leader in this matter.

By enforcing GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) compliance under Schedule M-1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, and introducing schemes such as the Ayush Oushadhi Gunvatta evam Uttpadan Samvardhan Yojana, the government ensures that every manufacturer meets international standards, an expert said.

These initiatives have strengthened India's credibility in global markets and built consumer trust in Indian homoeopathic products, he said.

Speaking about this growth trajectory, Rajeshwar Tiwari, a senior representative from the Ministry of AYUSH, said, "Under the leadership of our prime minister, India is redefining its traditional systems of medicine into modern, export-oriented industries." "Our focus is to make 'Made in India' synonymous with quality, safety, and authenticity in the field of homoeopathic medicine. Through strict GMP standards, AYUSH premium certification, and international collaborations, we are laying the foundation for India's global leadership in holistic healthcare," he said.

The AYUSH Premium Certification and WHO-GMP certification ensure that products meet globally accepted standards, Tiwari said.

Dr R P L Parasher, national president of the All India Doctors Association of Indian Systems of Medicine, said, " The Indian government is committed to the development of the Ayush sector globally. Celebration of World Ayurveda Day is a symbol of recognition of Ayurveda all over the world, and India is emerging as a hub of medical tourism." Joint efforts of the government, the manufacturing sector, researchers and Ayush doctors will help position the ancient healing systems at the top of healthcare delivery, Parasher said.

A key pillar in this journey has been the National AYUSH Mission, launched to promote the traditional systems of medicine by developing educational institutions, drug quality control laboratories, and manufacturing infrastructure across states.

The mission provides financial support to modernise manufacturing units, upgrade testing facilities, and establish quality assurance laboratories at the state and regional levels.

Adesh Sharma, the CEO of Adven Biotech Pvt. Ltd, which produces homoeopathic medicine, expressed confidence in India's leadership potential in this sector.

"India has entered a new era of credibility and capability in homoeopathic manufacturing. Our prime minister's vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat inspires us to build global-scale infrastructure without compromising our traditional roots," he said.

The Ministry of AYUSH has also introduced digital innovations like the e-AUSHADHI portal, which simplifies licensing, enhances transparency, and provides a unified database for manufacturers, ensuring accountability and faster approvals.

Simultaneously, the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and homoeopathy continues to update pharmacopoeial standards, ensuring each ingredient's identity, purity, and potency meet international norms.

Sharma further said, "As the world turns toward natural and integrative medicine, India is ready to lead. Government initiatives like NAM and AOGUSY, combined with private innovation, are creating an ecosystem where Indian homoeopathy can stand tall on the global stage." PTI PLB NSD NSD