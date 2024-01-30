India's human capital being 'systematically decimated' under Modi govt: Kharge

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the state of India's human capital is being "systematically decimated" by the Modi government by lowering the spending on the social sector.

"The Modi Government's 'anyay kaal' spends less on education and healthcare," he said in a post on X while tagging a report that the government's expenditure on health and education has remained low in the last five years.

"The state of India's human capital is being systematically decimated by lowering social spending. Crores thrown on publicity cannot ensure 'Viksit Bharat'. 2024 is the year to reclaim welfare and justice. We shall ensure Nyay," Kharge said.

The Congress has been targeting the Modi government on social sector spending and have accused the government of reducing their budgets. PTI SKC NB