India's innovation, strategic partnerships key to global climate targets: EDF president Fred Krupp

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) India's critical role in achieving global climate targets lies in its potential to lead through innovation, strategic partnerships and scalable climate solutions, said Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund.

In an interview with PTI, he outlined India's unique position as an emerging economy balancing rapid economic growth with ambitious climate goals.

Krupp underscored that while the world is lagging in addressing the climate crisis, countries like India have a chance to accelerate progress.

"India is aiming to become one of the world's top three economies while keeping its climate goals in focus. If India can successfully produce energy-efficient goods, increase renewable energy, and adopt low-carbon manufacturing, it would have a profound global impact," he said.

Environmental Defense Fund or EDF is a United States-based nonprofit environmental advocacy group. The group is known for its work on issues including global warming, ecosystem restoration, oceans, and human health, and advocates using sound science, economics and law to find environmental solutions that work.

Krupp emphasised the importance of innovative financial mechanisms like blended finance to de-risk large-scale projects such as solar parks and green hydrogen plants.

He also pointed out India's strength in replicating successful domestic programmes like the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) scheme for LED bulbs, which could be extended to energy-efficient ceiling fans and advanced cooling technologies.

"India's ability to scale its own successes offers lessons not just for itself but for other countries in the Global South," he added.

India's efforts to reduce methane emissions, particularly in agriculture and waste management, were highlighted as a critical area. Krupp praised initiatives like the National Bioenergy Program, which converts organic waste into energy, and the private sector's growing investments in renewable energy.

However, he urged further advancements in methane capture infrastructure, low-methane rice cultivation, and community-level biogas systems.

In renewable energy, Krupp pointed to India's ambitious targets, including achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. He cited projects like Modhera, India's first solarised village in Gujarat, as exemplary models.

"Challenges like energy storage costs and intermittency in renewable generation remain, but with advanced storage technologies and streamlined regulatory approvals, these hurdles can be overcome," he said.

On the technological front, Krupp was optimistic about India's contributions to the climate tech ecosystem. He highlighted Indian innovations in electric mobility, digital tools for dairy productivity, and IoT applications in agriculture. "India's climate tech solutions are designed for the unique context of emerging economies, offering scalable, affordable pathways for global adoption," he noted.

He also acknowledged the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and big data in advancing climate solutions.

"AI can optimise clean power use, improve weather prediction, and enhance power system resilience. But as AI grows, energy demand could skyrocket, and we must ensure this growth is met with renewable energy rather than fossil fuels," Krupp cautioned.

India's net-zero target by 2070 was described as a balanced approach to economic growth and climate responsibilities.

Krupp highlighted the synergy between central policies and state-level climate action plans, which he believes will help India meet its goals.

If India aligns policies, private sector efforts and its immense skilled talent pool, it will not only achieve its net-zero goals but also create jobs and ensure energy security," he said.

On urban planning, Krupp pointed to the Smart Cities Mission and sustainable mobility solutions as key to India's climate resilience.

However, he stressed the need for climate-integrated urban strategies, such as electric public transport and energy-efficient retrofits for older buildings, to address challenges like urban sprawl and inadequate infrastructure.

Krupp called for global technical partnerships to support India's innovation hubs, particularly in areas like nuclear energy and low-carbon manufacturing.