India's macroeconomic fundamentals stronger than ever, successfully navigated global headwinds: FM

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India's macroeconomic fundamentals are 'stronger than ever' and the country has successfully navigated global headwinds, improving its potential GDP growth rate to 7 per cent.

In a post on X, Sitharaman said in a world defined by geopolitical fragmentation and economic turbulence, India stands as a global bright spot - resilient, stable, and surging forward.

"Our macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger than ever. We have successfully navigated global headwinds to place India on a high-growth trajectory, improving our potential GDP growth to 7 per cent," Sitharaman said after the presentation of the Economic Survey 2025-26 in Parliament.

According to the survey, amid global uncertainties, the Indian economy has maintained robust momentum, and projected India's GDP growth for the next fiscal year in the range of 6.8-7.2 per cent.

As per NSO estimates, the Indian economy has grown at 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, reaffirming India's status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year.

The survey has raised the country's potential growth forecast to 7 per cent from the earlier projection of 6.5 per cent estimated three year earlier.

The FY27 GDP growth projections in the Economic Survey compare with 6.4 per cent growth projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), 6.5 per cent by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).