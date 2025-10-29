India's maritime sector advancing with great speed and energy: PM

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) India's maritime sector is advancing with great speed and energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, adding that the country’s ports are now counted among the most efficient in the developing world.

“We have replaced over a century-old colonial shipping laws with modern and futuristic laws suited for the 21st century,” Modi said, addressing the Maritime Leaders Conclave at the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai.

“Today, India's ports are counted among the most efficient in the developing world. In many aspects, they are performing even better than those in the developed world,” Modi said.

The new shipping laws strengthen the role of state maritime boards and promote integration of digital technologies into port management, he said.

Under the Maritime India Vision, over 150 initiatives have been launched, resulting in significant improvements across the maritime sector, he said.

The capacity of India's major ports has doubled, and turnaround times have been significantly reduced, Modi said.

Cruise tourism has gained substantial momentum and inland waterways have experienced remarkable growth, with cargo movement increasing by more than 700 per cent, he said.

The number of operational waterways has expanded from just three to an impressive 32, he said. “Furthermore, the net annual surplus of our ports has seen a nine-fold increase over the past decade,” Modi said.

The maritime sector is driving India's growth, the PM said. Over the last decade, it has transformed significantly, boosting trade and port infrastructure, he added.