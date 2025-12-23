India's maternal mortality rate declined significantly because of rise in institutional deliveries: Nadda

Dhar (MP), Dec 23 (PTI) Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday said the rate of institutional deliveries in the country has increased to 89 per cent, which led to a significant reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR).

Addressing a function after laying the foundation stone for a medical college in Dhar district on a PPP model, Nadda said the Narendra Modi government is striving, through its healthcare services, to ensure that citizens do not fall ill in the first place.

For this purpose, measures have been taken to prevent diseases, he added.

The Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) measures deaths from pregnancy/childbirth complications per 100,000 live births, indicating maternal health.

Criticising the Congress party for neglecting health services in tribal regions, Nadda said, "Our tribal brothers have supported the Congress party for a long time, but has this party done anything to bring about a change in the lives of this community?" Praising the growing pace of the economy, Nadda said, "Eleven years ago, India was counted among the 'fragile five' economies, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we have become the world's fourth-largest economy, and very soon, we are going to become the world's third-largest economy”.

Nadda highlighted the government's various achievements.

"We believe in the culture of report cards, and we can confidently say that we have delivered on what we promised, and even done things we didn't promise," he added. PTI HWP MAS NSK