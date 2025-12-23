India's maternal mortality rate dropped significantly due to rise in institutional deliveries: Nadda

Dhar/Indore (MP), Dec 23 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday said the institutional delivery rate in the country has increased to 89 per cent, which led to a significant reduction in the maternal mortality rate during childbirth.

He said the Narendra Modi government is striving, through its healthcare services, to ensure that citizens do not fall ill in the first place, and added that for this purpose, measures have been taken to prevent diseases.

Addressing a function after laying the foundation stone for a medical college in Dhar district, around 65 kms from Indore, on a public-private partnership (PPP) model, Nadda also said that 11 years ago, India was considered one of the 'fragile five' economies, but has now become the world's fourth largest economy.

"The rate of institutional deliveries in the country has increased to 89 per cent, which led to a significant reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR)," Nadda said.

The MMR measures deaths from pregnancy/childbirth complications per 100,000 live births, indicating maternal health.

"The Narendra Modi government is striving through its healthcare services to ensure that citizens remain healthy and do not fall ill in the first place," the minister added.

According to him, the medical college being built in Dhar on PPP model will be the first of its kind in the country, ensuring access of doctors in every village.

Dhar district is considered one of the tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress party once had a stronghold.

Talking about the country's economy, Nadda said, "Eleven years ago, India was counted among the 'fragile five' economies, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have become the world's fourth largest economy. Very soon, we are going to become the world's third largest economy." The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that the pace of development is slow worldwide, but India stands tall. The World Bank describes India's economic policy as a shining ray of hope, he added.

Nadda, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, accused the Congress of neglecting the development of this tribal region in MP and asked, "Our tribal brothers and sisters have supported the Congress for a long time, but has this party done anything to bring about a change in the lives of this community?" The Union minister's visit to Madhya Pradesh comes days after the BJP government led by Mohan Yadav completed two years in office on December 13.

Listing the various achievements of the BJP-led central and state governments, he said, "We believe in a culture of accountability, and we say with conviction that we have delivered on what we promised, and even done things that we didn't promise. We are in politics with a spirit of service and not to indulge in power." PTI HWP MAS NSK NP