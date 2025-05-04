India's 'MICE' industry set to be major economic driver, generate high-quality jobs: Shekhawat

Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that India's "MICE industry" is set to be a major economic driver and generate high-quality jobs.

Speaking at a conclave on the eve of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB) here, Shekhawat said India's MICE -- 'Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions' -- industry is rapidly emerging as a global powerhouse, fuelled by robust economic growth, world-class infrastructure and strong government backing.

"States across the country are unlocking tourism opportunities in their own unique ways. It is now time for India to position itself firmly on the global MICE map," he said.

Shekhawat also said that the government aims to elevate at least 10 Indian cities into the world's top MICE destinations.

"Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and with states like Rajasthan leading through legacy and innovation, India is poised to become the world's most admired tourism and events destination," the minister said.

Addressing the conclave, NITI Aayog vice-chairperson Suman Bery said that tourism and hospitality are among the world's largest employment generators.

"At NITI Aayog, we view MICE tourism not only as a promotional opportunity, but also as a development imperative," Bery said.

Highlighting the state as an emerging MICE destination, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said, "Rajasthan is not just a heritage destination, it is also a vibrant and future-ready hub for MICE tourism.

"With state-of-the-art convention centres, seamless connectivity, digital infrastructure and world-class hospitality, we are building a dynamic ecosystem that blends tradition with transformation." The conclave was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, in collaboration with the Rajasthan government's tourism department and FICCI.

The 14th edition of GITB will be held on May 5-6 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), in which more than 280 international buyers from 55 countries, and domestic and foreign MICE and leisure operators are expected to participate, officials said. PTI SDA ARI